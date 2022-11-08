Nov. 30, 1990—Oct. 17, 2022

QUEENSBURY — Herman A. Neal IV “Sporter,” 31, of Queensbury, New York, passed away on October 17th, 2022, due to a tragic accident on Route 26 in Welches, Oregon.

Sporter was born on November 30th, 1990, to Herman A. Neal III and Jennie Aronson. Sporter graduated from Queensbury High School in 2009. After high school he loved making countertops at his father’s cabinet shop for many years.

Sporter had an adventurous spirit and huge heart. He was the life of the party with an infectious laugh and a “can’t stop me” attitude. He was in a league of his own. It all started with skateboards and rollerblades. It didn’t matter what it was, if it moved, he could ride it like the wind. There wasn’t anything Sporter couldn’t excel at.

He started skiing at West Mountain when he was three, then he went to snowboards on the terrain park for years. That wasn’t enough for him.

In 2012 he went on his first adventure to Mt. Hood, Oregon. This quickly became his home base where he was employed at Timberline Lodge where he became known for his “Yeah guy” saying, which created the L2R “Yeah guy” Herman Neal pro model snowboard. He traveled all over the U.S. and New Zealand doing what he loved the most, snowboarding. Sporter met many friends and inspired many people along his travels, always trying to get them to a higher level. Sporter will truly be missed in the snowboarding community and by all the lives he touched. He was an inspiration to all.

Herman was survived by his father, “Hermdog” Herman A. Neal III; his mother, Jenny Aronson; his siblings: Amber Neal and Jason Wade; along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.

His Mt. Hood Family will be hosting a celebration of life on November 14th, 2022, at the resort at the mountain in Mt. Hood Village, OR.

Sporter’s family will be hosting a celebration of life on December 3rd, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at West Mountain Ski Center.

Donations can be made to Sporter’s GoFundMe. The proceeds from that will be used to start the “Herman Neal IV youth foundation,” which will sponsor and inspire young snowboarders so that their dreams, too, can come true.