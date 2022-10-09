Feb. 7, 1954—Oct. 7, 2022

Herbert Jackson Rogers, 68, peacefully went to be with his Lord on the seventh of October, two thousand twenty-two while surrounded by his loved ones.

Born on Feb. 7, 1954, Herbert was the son of Charles Rogers and Ruth Tucker.

Herbert was a wise man with many talents. He enjoyed horses, playing piano, guitar and the banjo as well as creating art that was later sold in galleries. He loved the outdoors and was a very hardworking man who had a great love for all Fords. Herbert was also a very religious man who offered help to strangers without pause. His family will forever remember him as their strength.

Herbert touched the lives and souls in all over his living years, from neighbors to people around the world. He has left his love and many lasting memories for each and every one of his loved ones to hold dear. Family; That is what he loved most in life.

In addition to his parents, Herbert was predeceased by many siblings and loved ones.

Those left to cherish in his memory are his loving and devoted wife of 46 years who have shared a home in Cossayuna, NY for many decades, Lorrie Rogers; their three children Bill Rogers, his wife Melissa, Thomas Rogers and Angie Boone; seven of his twelve siblings; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other close loved ones.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice, Dr. Mason, and Dr. Zagar at Glens Falls Hospital along with their staff and all other doctors and nursing who have helped during Herbert’s courageous battle, for the consistent care and comfort they provided.

At his request, a memorial service will not take place as Herbert had all the love and support he needed during his very wonderful time on earth.

If you would like to donate in his name, please consider the American Cancer Institute, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.