Herbert (Hoopie) and Joan Colton

CHESTERTOWN — Herbert (Hoopie) Colton, 91, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020. His beloved wife of 70 years Joan Colton, 85, joined him in eternal rest on April 20, 2020. Hoopie and Joan met at a roller skating rink in 1946, in Pottersville.
They were married in 1950, after he returned from serving in Germany in World War II. After the war, Hoopie was able to focus on his passion as a landscaper and builder. He became an Operating Engineer and played an integral role in the development of upstate New York, working on projects such as the Empire State Plaza, the Adirondack Northway, and the Olympic Ski jumps for the 1980 Winter Olympics in Lake Placid. In his retirement, Hoopie was an avid golfer, and continued to find joy in anything he could build or make with his own two hands — when one project was finished, he always found a new one to start. Hoopie and Joan were also exceedingly talented skiers, and enjoyed sharing that special interest with not only each other, but their family as well. Joan, spent much of her young adult life as a doting mother and wife, all while balancing a quarter century long career as a cherished ski instructor at Gore Mountain. Aside from skiing, Joan had a true passion for the Arts, specifically theatre. Having once been cast in a role for the movie “Margery Morningstar” (starring Natalie Wood and Gene Kelly), Joan’s natural ability to captivate an audience was surpassed only by her devotion to her role as mother and wife. Although Joan never had her silver screen debut, she thoroughly enjoyed participating in the local theatre as an actress and seamstress. Joan’s love of the glitz and glam and all things theatrical, became one that she shared with her grandchildren—and even went so far as to hand-made Halloween costumes upon request. She lived for the happiness of her loved ones, and as her family knows was a superb chef, even if by her own admission she detested cooking as a whole. Hoopie and Joan spent the long remainder of their lives together in upstate New York and retired to the home they built and loved in Chestertown on Friends Lake. In their older age, Hoopie and Joan enjoyed hosting guests at their lake house, having clam steams, cookouts, and pool parties, entertaining family and friends. They also loved going to Basil and Wicks in the Winters for music, dancing, and some drinks with friends — and being able to truly bask in all that retirement has to offer. They were quite fond of living directly in the middle of the Adirondack wilderness, and the opportunities they had to watch nature from their living room window — whether it were the deer frolicking, turkeys waddling, or loons flying over the lake.
They were predeceased by their daughter Beth Colton Gapp, and their son Kevin Colton; as well as Hoopie’s brothers Ed Colton, Mert Colton, Gibb Colton, and Buck Colton.
They are survived by their beloved eldest son Gary Colton, of Watervliet; three treasured grandchildren, Meghan Colton, of Albany, Jennifer (Gapp) Decker of Whitehall, and David Gapp, of Auburn, Alabama; and great-granddaughter, Abriannah Decker. They are also survived by Joan’s sister, Anne (Buckley) Tougas and husband Alan Tougas of Richmond, Virginia; as well as their niece Suzanne (Tougas) Stephens and nephews Scott Tougas and Jeff Tougas and their respective families.
Friends may call on Hoopie and Joan’s family from noon to 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 19, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required by all who attend.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
