Herbert Hermance, Jr.

April 23, 1955—Jan. 2, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Herbert passed away peacefully in his sleep at Glens Falls Hospital after a short illness. He was born April 23, 1955 to his parents Herbert and Elizabeth Hermance in Glens Falls.

Herb was a painter by trade, which he enjoyed to do until he wasn’t able to anymore. He loved his New York Giants and wasn’t shy to mix up a couple drinks while watching.

Herb is predeacesed by his parents, his sister, Wanda Hermance and his nephew, Richard Hermance, Jr. He is survived by his only son, David Hermance of Lake Luzerne; a brother, Joseph Walden of Albany; a sister, Darlene Winslow of South Glens Falls; a sister, Sharon Delong and Pete of Paisley, FL; a brother, Richard Hermance and Bonnie of Kingsbury; a sister, Donna Hermance of Hudson Falls; and a brother, George Hermance of Hudson Falls. He also had many nieces and nephews.

Herb’s services will be private for family members as Herbie would have wanted. We want to thank the nurses and doctors for all the great care he received.

In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Singleton Sullivan and Potter Funeral Home.