Herbert “Herb” Joseph Bennett

Herb worked at the Palace Lunch diner in Glens Falls, before beginning his career of 50 plus years with Price Chopper/Central Markets (Golub Corporation) as a Produce Department manager/clerk. He believed in excellent customer service and was a dedicated and loyal employee. Herb was a founding member of Trinity UMC, Wilton, where he served as a trustee and youth mentor, enjoyed working on public supper fundraisers, and faithfully made coffee many many Sundays for fellowship after church service. He loved visiting with people, listening to his radio, eating donuts and coffee, making pancakes for family and friends, being outdoors, going to car races, campouts and summer vacations on the ocean coast of Maine. Serving and loving others, providing and caring for his family, friends, church, and community were his passion and purpose. Herb and Kate lived life by the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” Perseverance and Kindness, to all, in all situations, was the capstone of their marriage. Since Kate’s passing, Herb lived with his daughter Karen’s family in Freeport, Illinois, attended Immanuel Lutheran Church, met new friends at a Wellness Group in Lena, Illinois, and enjoyed hanging out at McDonalds for coffee/lunch and visiting with other patrons.