Aug. 2, 1936 — June 29, 2020
FREEPORT, Ill. — Herbert “Herb” Joseph Bennett 83, of Freeport, Illnois, passed away surrounded by family on June 29, 2020.
Herb was born August 2, 1936 in Hudson Falls, the son of Julian Charles and Myrtle (Newton) Bennett.
He married Kathryn “Kate” Alice Kibling on August 19, 1962, at the Methodist Church in Granville, Herb and Kate enjoyed 54 adventurous, loving, committed years of marriage. Kate died February 18, 2016.
Herb worked at the Palace Lunch diner in Glens Falls, before beginning his career of 50 plus years with Price Chopper/Central Markets (Golub Corporation) as a Produce Department manager/clerk. He believed in excellent customer service and was a dedicated and loyal employee. Herb was a founding member of Trinity UMC, Wilton, where he served as a trustee and youth mentor, enjoyed working on public supper fundraisers, and faithfully made coffee many many Sundays for fellowship after church service. He loved visiting with people, listening to his radio, eating donuts and coffee, making pancakes for family and friends, being outdoors, going to car races, campouts and summer vacations on the ocean coast of Maine. Serving and loving others, providing and caring for his family, friends, church, and community were his passion and purpose. Herb and Kate lived life by the Golden Rule, “Do unto others as you would have others do unto you.” Perseverance and Kindness, to all, in all situations, was the capstone of their marriage. Since Kate’s passing, Herb lived with his daughter Karen’s family in Freeport, Illinois, attended Immanuel Lutheran Church, met new friends at a Wellness Group in Lena, Illinois, and enjoyed hanging out at McDonalds for coffee/lunch and visiting with other patrons.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, wife, six brothers: Lester, Robert, Frank, Walt, John, Charles, and two sisters: Addie and Edith.
Surviving are his son, Kevin S. Bennett of Wilton; daughters, Karen (Ben) Luedtke of Freeport, Illinois and Kimberly (Kevin) Schwardt of Ballston Spa; four grandchildren, Scott Gelina of New York, Megan Birch of Florida, and Grace and Caleb Luedtke of Illinois; also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Ben and Joshua “J.J.” Birch of Florida; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call Saturday, July 11, 2020, 1 to 3 p.m. at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport, Illinois. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 3 p.m, Rev. Mark Winkelman will officiate. A graveside service and burial will be conducted 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Gurn Springs Cemetery in the town of Wilton.
Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. A memorial has been established in Herbert’s memory. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.burketubbs.com. Please sign his guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com.
