Oct. 3, 1950 — Dec. 1, 2019 MONTOURSVILLE, Pa. — Herbert F. “Herb” Doll, 69, of Montoursville and formerly of Middletown, New York died peacefully Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019 at Muncy Skilled Nursing Unit.
Born Oct. 3, 1950 in Brooklyn, New York, he was a son of the late Herbert G. and Margaret J. (Kane) Doll.
Although Herb lost his courageous battle with the demon; ALS, he faced the disease with dignity and respect and didn’t let it define the man that he was.
Herb was a high school graduate and was employed by the State of New York as a corrections officer for 27 years until his retirement. He also devoted much of himself and his time to civic service as he served as the fire chief of the Wawayanda Fire Company within the Slate Hill Fire District for 10 years.
Herb loved photography, computers, and music, including playing the guitar, and was a self-taught piano player. He was an avid hockey fan always cheering for the New York Rangers. Herb embraced the holidays with his own unique style and often his hair color reflected the season.
Surviving are his two children, a daughter, Patricia E. Doll of Glens Falls; a son, Herbert J. Doll of Chester, New York; three grandchildren, Elena, Aeryn, and Trey; a brother, Robert Doll of Lake Luzerne; a sister, Patricia Vasilinda of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; his loving companion and caretaker of five years, Mary Dahlgren of Montoursville, Pennsylvania; and his extended family and friends who loved and cared for him as well.
You have free articles remaining.
A funeral service to honor the life of Herb will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport, Pennsylvania. A viewing will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday at Sanders. Burial will be held privately in Lake Luzerne Cemetery in Lake Luzerne.
The family of Herb would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Muncy Skilled Nursing for all of the respect, kindness, and care that was provided during the time he had spent there.
Memorial contributions may be made in Herb’s name to ALS Association Greater Philadelphia Chapter, 321 Norristown Road, Suite 260 Ambler, PA 19002.
Arrangements are entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.
Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.