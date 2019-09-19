March 20, 1928 —Sept. 16, 2019
GLENS FALLS — Herbert E. Riedel, 91, of the Glen at Highland Meadows, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital. He was the third son of Marjorie and Wallace Riedel of Easthampton, Massachusetts. He leaves behind, his wife, Marilyn of 66 years; two daughters, Sally Bromfield (Walt), Julie Fingeret (Rick); five grandchildren, Corinne Bromfield, Stuart Bromfield, Martha Goodwin (Devin), Benjamin Fingeret, Joshua Fingeret; and two great grandchildren, Jack and Paige Goodwin.
Herbert graduated from Williston Academy and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in chemical engineering. He served in the army at the Army Chemical Center. He worked for International Paper in several locations, including, North Tonawanda, New York, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, South Glens Falls, New York City, and Corinth. After he retired, he and Marilyn visited 25 foreign countries plus Alaska and Hawaii. When not traveling he volunteered as President of the Glens Falls Senior Center, President of the Board of the Meikleknox Presbyterian Home in Cambridge, drove for Meals on Wheels, served on the Town Emergency Planning Board and the President of Golden Kiwanas. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, serving as trustee and usher. He donated his body to the Anatomical Gift Program at The Albany Medical College.
A Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at the convenience of the family.
