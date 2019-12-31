June 1935 — Dec. 26, 2019 STILLWATER — Herbert E. Broestler II of Stillwater, New York, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was 84.

Born to Herbert and Olive Broestler in June of 1935 in Bronx. Herb met his wife in Munich, Germany, while stationed in the Army. Herb married his beautiful bride Hildegard in June 1957 in Munich.

He is survived by his wife; his son, Herb Broestler and his wife, Karen, of Easton, and a daughter, Dayna Broestler of Royal Palm Beach, Florida; along with two cherished grandchildren, Christina and Corey Broestler of Easton; a sister, Olive, and his brother, Bill, along with many nieces and nephews. His brothers Bobby, Tommy and Ken are predeceased.

Herb was an enthusiastic bird dog hunter with his very special companion near and dear to his heart Leah, which was a Lewellan bird dog. He was a member of the Capital District Bird Dog Club. He also had a passion for restoring and driving British cars including a Triumph and a MGB. He was a member of the Triumph Club along with being involved with other associations as well. Upon his retirement in 1998 from the NYS Dept of Labor, Agricultural Division, Herb and Hilde moved to Stillwater, where they have enjoyed retirement and family.