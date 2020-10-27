Herbert "Corky" Shattuck

In 1956, a beautiful little brunette from the state of Maine happened to be visiting family in Corinth and caught Corky’s eye. He met then married Jeanne Dubord on June 29, 1957 and they went on to make their home in Corinth where they raised six children. They were married for nearly 60 years. Corky worked for International Paper Company in Corinth for 38 years. During his time at the mill, he worked in various departments and ended his career as a foreman in the Color Prep Department. He was a member of IP’s Quarter Century Club.

Corky was well known for his work ethic, generosity, a bit of stubbornness, and his opinions. He always acted with the best of intentions. He was always eager to lend a hand to his friends and neighbors when needed. Throughout the years, Corky enjoyed hunting, bowling, golfing, snowmobiling and splitting wood. In his later years, he thoroughly enjoyed making his newspaper deliveries to all of his buddies, visiting with the girls at the Stewarts shop, doing crossword puzzles and the Daily Jumble. He enjoyed his ice cream!!! Most of all, he loved his family and thoroughly enjoyed our large family gatherings! He also took great pride in keeping his home and yard in tip-top shape. Anyone who knew him, knew he was ONE OF A KIND!