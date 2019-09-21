April 22, 1943 — Sept. 19, 2019
GREENFIELD CENTER — Herbert A. Backus, 76, of Greenfield Center, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.
Born April 22, 1943 in Ticonderoga, he grew up in Putnam. He enjoyed farm life and was an avid hunter, trapper and all around outdoorsman. Herb graduated from Ticonderoga High School, class of 1962. A star football player, “Big Herb,” helped lead his team and was selected as an all-star in 1961 and 1962.
Herbert was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of Mount Defiance Lodge No. 0794 and a beekeeper. He was a member of the Greenfield Center Baptist Church. Herbert worked 30 years as a boilermaker for Boilermaker Local 197 in Albany, working in nuclear power plants, hydroelectric plants, building tanks and installing pollution control devices on various industrial facilities. He was a member of several tractor clubs and enjoyed restoring, displaying and demonstrating antique tractors and farm equipment. Herb was the designer and builder of his unique solar efficient bermed home.
Herbert was predeceased by his parents, Irene (Bartholomew) Backus and Herbert K. Backus.
He is survived by the love of his life, Kathleen (Davis) Backus; his daughters, Regina (Jay) and Pamela; granddaughters, Jacquelyn (Cliff), Faith, Lauren, Cassidy, Carlotta and Grace; sisters, Joyce, Vicki (Donnie) Beverly, Emma and Gayle (Burlin); as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs.
The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Greenfield Center Baptist Church, 30 Wilton Road, Greenfield Center. There will be a light luncheon served by the church immediately following the service.
Graveside service will take place at approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24, at the South Cemetery, 49 Backus Lane, Putnam Station.
Arrangements are under the direction of the William J. Burke & Sons/Bussing & Cunniff Funeral Homes, 628 North Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 (518) 584-5373.
Online remembrances may be made at www.burkefuneralhome.com.
