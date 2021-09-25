Dec. 28, 1929—Sept. 22, 2021
SCHROON LAKE — Henry W. Roth, 91, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home.
Born December 28, 1929 in Queens, NY, he was the son of the late Leopold and Mary (Schulz) Roth.
Henry served in the United States Army as a Tech 5. He was employed at the Town of Oyster Bay, then became a union Plumber in NYC and then in Glens Falls. He was a member of the Schroon Lake Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He loved to work and help others.
He married his first wife Estelle (Schwendeman) Roth on July 2, 1949 in Long Island, NY. She passed away September 22, 1977.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Carrol (Wilson) Roth whom he married on May 26, 1978; one daughter, Maryellen Welch; four sons: David (Deborah) Roth, Kenneth “Kip” Wilson, John (Cindy) Wilson, Scott Wilson; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-stepgrandchild and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents and first wife he is predeceased by, one son Kenneth William Roth, one son-in-law John P. Welch, and ten siblings.
A memorial Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church 1114 U.S. 9 Schroon Lake, NY.
Interment Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 12:30 p.m., Long Island National Cemetery, Wellwood Ave., East Farmingdale, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-Dermott, 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
