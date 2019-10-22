March 30, 1932 — Oct. 20, 2019
FORT EDWARD/JOHNSBURG — Henry W. “Hank” Allen, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, Oct. 20, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, leaving his wife of 47 years, MaryE.
Born on March 30, 1932 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Herbert and Sara (Remington) Allen.
Hank was proud to have served in the U.S. Army. He was affiliated with Warrensburg Masonic Lodge and Herschel-Argyle Lodge in Hartford. He was a member of New York State Order of the Eastern Star, Queen Village Chapter 825 in Warrensburg. He joined the Oriental Shrine in 2000. He was so happy when parade season came around because he loved to drive the 1931 Paddy Wagon. Another passion was his lobster/steak ticket sales for the lodge and the Vidalia onions for the Keystone Kops. Hank was a retired millwright carpenter of Carpenters Local 229 in South Glens Falls.
He was an avid fisherman, especially fly fishing. He tied his own flies to fish with and generously gave so many to friends and strangers to try. His joy was teaching young kids how to do both. He loved hunting as well. Hank packed a lot of memories in his 87 years. He will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his children, Loraine, Henry Jr. and Scott Allen; his brothers, Francis, Raymond and Kenneth Allen; his sisters, Bertha Smith, Margaret Simpson and Shirley Bahr; and his beloved nephew, Grant Smith.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife, MaryE; his daughter, Nancy (Mike) Durkin and their children, Christopher and Nicole and Nicole’s daughter, Madison; his stepdaughter, Doreen (Larry) Rabine and their daughter, Amanda and her daughter, Spencer; his stepson, Paul Watson Jr. and his sons, Logan and Mason; his brothers, Arthur, Daniel and Phil Allen; his sister, Barbara (Vic) Middleton; his brother-in-law, Donald Cronkhite; his sister-in-law, Roberta Allen; along with several nephews, nieces, cousins and blessings in his life.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted at noon Thursday, Oct. 24, at the funeral home.
Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery, Fort Edward.
In lieu of flowers, due to MaryE’s allergy to flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Avenue, Ext., Albany, NY 12205; or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 455 Patroon Creek Blvd Suite 108, Albany, NY 12206; or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or to a local food pantry.
To view Hank’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
