Henry Smith Bates Jr.

In recent years, Henry attended the Sandgate Methodist Church, enjoying fellowship with its members who continued to keep in touch with him even when he was unable to be present.

Henry is survived by his sons, Henry III (Skip) and his wife Dale; David and his wife Laurie; and Timothy and his wife Cherise; his beloved grandchildren, Shawn, Luke, Michael, Daniel, Sarah, Noah, Carissa, and Zachary; and his great grandchildren, Jared, Josiah, Lauren, Ruth and Esther Bates, and Veda and Maxwell Worboys.

He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Ruth E.M. Bates; his brothers, John and Donald; and his sister, May Elliott.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Vermont Veterans’ home for their loving, compassionate care of their dad during his stay there, the SWVMC Cancer Center. Words cannot express how thankful we are for you.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service for Henry will be private for the family only at this time; however, there will be a time of visitation at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 West Main St., Cambridge from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020. Social distancing will be in effect, with a limited number of guests allowed into the funeral home at a given time during the visitation.