Henry Patrick Oswald

Henry loved the game of chess, which he played enthusiastically with his sons until the waning months of his life. He was dogged in his defense, would never lay down his king until mate was inevitable, a testament to his style of game and style of life. As a younger man, Henry was the starting tight end for the Glen Cove Knights and was known for his amazing hands and the surprising speed of his thin, 6’3” frame. In his mature years, Henry picked up the game of golf and there was little he loved more than playing a round or two with his sons, of which he always insisted on paying (believe us, we tried).