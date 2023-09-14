Henry J. Eichin
July 18, 1939 - Sept. 8, 2023
GLENS FALLS - Henry J. Eichin, formerly of Glens Falls, NY, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023. Hank was born on July 18, 1939 in Troy, NY to Anne Dougherty and Henry Eichin. He graduated from Lake George High School and Springfield College, MA with a BS in Physical Education. In 1962 he began a career in teaching and coaching and was commissioned in the US Air Force. Later he earned a MA in Physical Education from Columbia University, NY and a MTh from Sacred Heart School of Theology, WI. Hank married Carol Cain in 1962 and they had four children, Mark, Ann, Nancy, and Gary. Hank's military service led the family to the USAF Academy, CO, as Assistant Professor of Physical Education and Varsity Soccer Coach. Upon departing the service in 1974 Hank became the Director of Physical Education and Varsity Soccer Coach at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In 1978 the family settled in Glens Falls, NY where Hank became a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Hank and Carol were enthusiastic fans of the kids' many activities. Together they enjoyed traveling, tennis, and boating, and the company of their friends and church community. Hank served as President of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club, Director of the Adirondack Region Chamber of Commerce, and Trustee and Treasurer of the Crandall Library. In 1995 Carol passed away from Leukemia; set adrift Hank retired and moved to Wisconsin to begin seminary studies. In 1999 Hank married Nancy Patten. They served as missioners in the Dominican Republic to establish remote health and food sustenance-providing programs. While in mission they fell in love with and adopted baby Maria. In 2003 the three returned to Wisconsin and later moved to Durham, NC. Hank continued to serve his community as a President of Durham Congregations in Action, facilitator for the Just Faith Program at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church, and volunteer chaplain at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. At the time of his death Hank resided at Hillcrest and was affectionately known as Pastor Hank.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy of Hillsborough, NC; children, retired USAF Colonel Mark (Judy) of Gloucester, VA, Ann (Joe) Meola of Lithia, FL, Nancy (Rick) Gunderson of Alexandria, VA, Gary (Elissa) of Queensbury, NY, and Maria of Hillsborough, NC; brother, Gerald (Ann) Eichin of Fort Edward, NY; brother-in-law, John (Rita) Cain of Jamesport, NY; grandchildren, Derek, Andrea, Ashleigh, Joseph, Amanda, Brittany, Nicholas, Caila, Arianna, and Luke; great-grandchildren, Eva and Peter.
Internment services will be at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY on Sept 23, 2023 at 11:30 am; followed by a celebration aboard the Mohican Island of the Narrows Cruise boarding at 2:15. Tickets may be purchased from lakegeorgesteamboat.com. In lieu of flowers please donate In Tribute to Henry Eichin at the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (http://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=2694&np=true).
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.