GLENS FALLS - Henry J. Eichin, formerly of Glens Falls, NY, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023. Hank was born on July 18, 1939 in Troy, NY to Anne Dougherty and Henry Eichin. He graduated from Lake George High School and Springfield College, MA with a BS in Physical Education. In 1962 he began a career in teaching and coaching and was commissioned in the US Air Force. Later he earned a MA in Physical Education from Columbia University, NY and a MTh from Sacred Heart School of Theology, WI. Hank married Carol Cain in 1962 and they had four children, Mark, Ann, Nancy, and Gary. Hank's military service led the family to the USAF Academy, CO, as Assistant Professor of Physical Education and Varsity Soccer Coach. Upon departing the service in 1974 Hank became the Director of Physical Education and Varsity Soccer Coach at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In 1978 the family settled in Glens Falls, NY where Hank became a financial advisor with Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Hank and Carol were enthusiastic fans of the kids' many activities. Together they enjoyed traveling, tennis, and boating, and the company of their friends and church community. Hank served as President of the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club, Director of the Adirondack Region Chamber of Commerce, and Trustee and Treasurer of the Crandall Library. In 1995 Carol passed away from Leukemia; set adrift Hank retired and moved to Wisconsin to begin seminary studies. In 1999 Hank married Nancy Patten. They served as missioners in the Dominican Republic to establish remote health and food sustenance-providing programs. While in mission they fell in love with and adopted baby Maria. In 2003 the three returned to Wisconsin and later moved to Durham, NC. Hank continued to serve his community as a President of Durham Congregations in Action, facilitator for the Just Faith Program at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic Church, and volunteer chaplain at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. At the time of his death Hank resided at Hillcrest and was affectionately known as Pastor Hank.