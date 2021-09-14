Henry I. Osterhout

Hank loved his rose garden, spending many hours tending the plants. He enjoyed sharing the blooms with neighbors and friends. He especially liked to share the flowers with the school office staff. Hank could often be found in his workshop where he refinished antiques and built toys and other items. Children in his wife’s kindergarten classes always had handmade flowers to paint and give to their moms for Mother’s Day. He made a special Christmas ornament for each child in her class each year. He also made Santa ornaments for his grandsons and neighborhood children every year. Each year, the Santa ornament was a different style.