Oct. 29, 1944—Aug. 10, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Henry Hess, husband of Phyllis (Sachleben) for 57 years, and father of Michael Hess, Glenda Benware, and Valerie Hess, passed away on August 10, 2021. At the time of his death, Henry and Phyllis lived in Queensbury, NY and wintered in Little River, SC.
Henry was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 29, 1944 to Catherine Zawaski, and was the adopted son of the late Henry and Zilphey Hess, lifetime residents of Belleplain, NJ.
Henry attended Dennis Township Elementary Schools, Middle Township High School, and graduated from Millville Memorial High School, all in South Jersey, in 1963. Over the course of his working career he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance, a Graduate Degree in Business Management and a Post-Graduate Degree in Public Administration.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67, assigned to the 513th Military Intelligence Group in Oberursel, Germany.
Henry practiced his Financial Management profession in the field of banking with several financial institutions in South Jersey, and in construction finance during the early days of casino development in Atlantic City.
In 1984 he and his family moved to Saranac Lake, NY to fulfill their dream of owning and operating their own “lodge in the mountains.” After moving to New York State, Henry became a Government Finance Official, working in public education, municipal government, and with a New York State Regulatory Authority. He retired from government service and his profession in 2005.
In addition to the motel business, Henry and Phyllis subsequently owned and operated Orange Blossom Cafe in Georgetown, SC, and Irasburg General Store in VT.
Henry occasionally served as an Adjunct Instructor, lecturing in finance at Richard Stockton State College of NJ, at North Country Community College in Saranac Lake, NY, and in the graduate program at Monmouth College in New Jersey.
He served in numerous community, civic, and professional voluntary capacities throughout his adult life, including a member of the Dennis Township Board of Education; Assistant Scout Master of Dennisville, NJ Boy Scout Troop 56; President of the South Jersey Chapter Bank Administration Institute; President of the Adirondack Economic Development Corp; Officer of the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce; Board of Governors of the New York State Government Finance Officers’ Assn.; active member of Rotary; and on numerous civic and professional commissions, committees, and task forces. After retirement, he was a disaster response volunteer with Habitat for Humanity and the American Red Cross.
In addition to his beloved wife and children, he is survived by his cherished grandchildren: Matthew and Hayley Benware, and Alana Hess; his children-in-law: Cara Hess and Thomas Benware; nieces: Karen Phillips, Nancy Wagner, Linda Day, and Lolita (Sue) Green; his sister Janet Dattilo; nephew Nick Dattilo; and brother Edward Wahl.
Henry’s permanent memorial will be at Head of the River Cemetery in Estelle Manor, NJ.
In lieu of flowers or other commemorative, family and friends are encouraged to make a contribution to Save the Children.
