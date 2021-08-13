Oct. 29, 1944—Aug. 10, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Henry Hess, husband of Phyllis (Sachleben) for 57 years, and father of Michael Hess, Glenda Benware, and Valerie Hess, passed away on August 10, 2021. At the time of his death, Henry and Phyllis lived in Queensbury, NY and wintered in Little River, SC.

Henry was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 29, 1944 to Catherine Zawaski, and was the adopted son of the late Henry and Zilphey Hess, lifetime residents of Belleplain, NJ.

Henry attended Dennis Township Elementary Schools, Middle Township High School, and graduated from Millville Memorial High School, all in South Jersey, in 1963. Over the course of his working career he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance, a Graduate Degree in Business Management and a Post-Graduate Degree in Public Administration.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1965-67, assigned to the 513th Military Intelligence Group in Oberursel, Germany.

Henry practiced his Financial Management profession in the field of banking with several financial institutions in South Jersey, and in construction finance during the early days of casino development in Atlantic City.