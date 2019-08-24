March 24, 1925 — Aug. 22, 2019
WHITEHALL — Henry F. Gurney, 94, of Whitehall, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Slate Valley Nursing Home in Granville on Aug. 22, 2019.
Henry was born on March 24, 1925 in Whitehall, son of Henry G. and Agnes O’Neil Gurney. His father and stepmother, Sarah Hoy Gurney, raised him from age five.
Henry graduated from Whitehall High School in 1943.
Henry served in the U.S. Army in the 2nd and 104th Division in Europe in World War II. He went ashore on Omaha Beach in the Battle of Normandy on D-Day plus one. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Purple Heart with Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater Medal for four campaigns (Normandy, Northern France, Belgium and Germany), Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.
Henry retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1985 after 38 years of Federal service.
He married his wife, Lorraine Beckwith Gurney, on Sept. 9, 1950, officiated by Reverend Connelly at Our Lady of Angels Church.
He attended Adirondack Community College, completing courses in insurance brokerage and real estate in 1951, and operated the H.F. Gurney Insurance Agency from 1951-1976.
Henry was a member of Our Lady of Angels/Our Lady of Hope Church and served as an usher and member of the working committee at OLA, he was a former president of the Whitehall Little League, a member of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 20 years, serving as president from 1981-83 and was awarded lifetime membership in 2003, a member of Knights of Columbus Council No. 276 and Fourth Degree St. Isaac Jogues Assembly in Ticonderoga.
Henry joined Whitehall Post No. 83 American Legion in January 1946. He served as Post Commander, Washington County Commander, 4th District Commander, Department Vice Commander, and National Vice Chairman of the Americanism Council. He served on the Board of Directors of the American Legion Boys State of New York, Inc. for 35 years. Awards include Legionnaire of the Year by Whitehall Post 83 in 1980-81 and 2019-20, Certificate of Recognition at his testimonial celebration in January 1999, Sons of the Legion Recognition Award for 74 Years of Distinguished Service in 2019, Washington County and District Legionnaire of the Year in 2019-20. He was inducted into the New York State Senate Veterans’ Hall of Fame by Senator Betty Little in May 2019. At the time of his death, he was Chaplain Emeritus of Whitehall Post 83 and the Washington County American Legion. Henry had continuous service as an American Legion officer since 1946. He was a past Chef DeGare of Voiture No. 1224 Washington County 40 and 8. He served as correspondent to four district cheminots and secretary for two New York State Conventions. He served as the Nurses Training Committee chairman.
Henry and Lorraine enjoyed a loving relationship for 55 years and were the parents of nine children. Lorraine passed away in November 2005. In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Gurney; two sons, Timothy and Paul, who died as infants; two grandchildren, Joy L. Ellerson and Levi B. Bromley; and his son-in-law, John Bromley.
He is survived by his sister, Elsie Paris of Hudson Falls; two sons, Gary Gurney (Mary) of Coeyman’s Hollow and Richard Gurney of Granville; and five daughters, Mary Ann Kivlen (Mike) of Selkirk, Joan Diekel (Bob) of Whitehall, Kathy Gurney of Albany, Beth Ellerson (Rick) of Homer and Gail Cook (Bob) of Henrietta; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-granddaughters and his first great-grandson, to be named Henry, is due in September; his special longtime companion, Anne Murray of Hudson Falls; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Catherine and Robert McPhee of Whitehall; and Canadian cousins, Lorraine and Louise Caza, Elizabeth Comeau and her husband, Bob.
Calling hours will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the former Armory, 62 Poultney St., Whitehall.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by Father Michael Flannery at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, 48 Skene St., Whitehall.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Route 18, Whitehall.
Whitehall American Legion Post No. 83 will conduct a Legionnaire service at 5:45 p.m.
Memorial fund donations in Henry’s name may be made to American Legion Post No. 83, 148 Main St., Whitehall, NY 12887; or The National D-Day Memorial, 3 Overlord Circle, Bedford, VA 24523 or online at dday.org.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall.
