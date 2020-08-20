CHESTERTOWN — Henry Eddy Eklund, 84, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Henrik and Esther (Holmes) Eklund.

Henry was the first generation born in the United States to Swedish immigrants from Brando, Aland.

Ed, as he is affectionately known as by his family and close friends, was very proud of his Swedish heritage. He worked at Lundy Electronics and Grumman Aerospace Corporation on Long Island where he worked on the Apollo Lunar Excursion Module. Later on in his life he joined the Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District where he worked as senior maintainer and retired in 1998 and moved his family to Chestertown. Ed served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.

His hobbies included fishing with his brother and friends, bowling, his love for hot rods and car shows, and after retiring he became an avid crossword and search solver.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by one brother, John (Laura) Eklund.