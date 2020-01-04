Henry D. Olson

He had a passion for theater and loved performing in Queensbury High School musicals, was part of the Hudson River Shakespeare Company and SUNY Adirondack Theater. He was a beloved member of Hudson River Shakespeare Company for many years. Henry was a fan of the New York Jets, and enjoyed watching Capitals hockey. Henry looked forward to Black Friday shopping with his sisters and his cousin, Laura, and movies with Evan, Abi and Elisabeth. He treasured his family vacations to Maine, South Carolina and camping at Fish Creek. He also had a love for cats, jeeps and video games. Henry was known for his radiating smile, sense of humor and his memory will be held close in everyone’s heart.