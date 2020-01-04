Henry D. Olson
Sept. 16, 1997 — Jan. 1, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Henry D. Olson, 22, of Queensbury died suddenly at home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from complications due to epilepsy.

Born Sept. 16, 1997 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Jeffrey D. and Sarae (Ettinger) Olson.

Henry graduated from Queensbury High School in 2016. After graduation, he attended USCB, SUNY Adirondack and currently was enrolled at Hudson Valley Community College where he found his niche in auto mechanics.

He worked for several years at Papa Johns, Carl R’s and most recently at Queensbury Elementary School.

He had a passion for theater and loved performing in Queensbury High School musicals, was part of the Hudson River Shakespeare Company and SUNY Adirondack Theater. He was a beloved member of Hudson River Shakespeare Company for many years. Henry was a fan of the New York Jets, and enjoyed watching Capitals hockey. Henry looked forward to Black Friday shopping with his sisters and his cousin, Laura, and movies with Evan, Abi and Elisabeth. He treasured his family vacations to Maine, South Carolina and camping at Fish Creek. He also had a love for cats, jeeps and video games. Henry was known for his radiating smile, sense of humor and his memory will be held close in everyone’s heart.

Henry was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Daniel C. Olson; his maternal grandparents, Anne Homan Maye and Henry W. Ettinger; his uncle, Henry D. Ettinger; and his aunt, Diana Ettinger Decker.

Survivors include his parents, Jeffrey D. and Sarae A. Olson; his sisters, Elisabeth Anne and Abigayle Sarae; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Olson; his aunts and uncles, Daniel and Colleen Olson, Lisa and John Hendley, Rachel Ettinger and Juan Prado. He is also survived by his cousins, Laura Hendley, Catherine Prado, Justin and Adam Ettinger Decker, Ali and Kenny Hopkins and their daughter, Lucy; his special godmother, Donna Bisbee; along with many more aunts, uncles, cousins; his beloved pets, Sonic, Grover, Miya and Mayzie; and all his loving friends.

Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home and burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Donations may be made to Henry D. Olson, Memorial Theater Scholarship Fund at Queensbury High School.

For those who wish to leave a condolence may do so by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Olson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

