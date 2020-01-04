Sept. 16, 1997 — Jan. 1, 2020
QUEENSBURY — Henry D. Olson, 22, of Queensbury died suddenly at home on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, from complications due to epilepsy.
Born Sept. 16, 1997 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Jeffrey D. and Sarae (Ettinger) Olson.
Henry graduated from Queensbury High School in 2016. After graduation, he attended USCB, SUNY Adirondack and currently was enrolled at Hudson Valley Community College where he found his niche in auto mechanics.
He worked for several years at Papa Johns, Carl R’s and most recently at Queensbury Elementary School.
You have free articles remaining.
He had a passion for theater and loved performing in Queensbury High School musicals, was part of the Hudson River Shakespeare Company and SUNY Adirondack Theater. He was a beloved member of Hudson River Shakespeare Company for many years. Henry was a fan of the New York Jets, and enjoyed watching Capitals hockey. Henry looked forward to Black Friday shopping with his sisters and his cousin, Laura, and movies with Evan, Abi and Elisabeth. He treasured his family vacations to Maine, South Carolina and camping at Fish Creek. He also had a love for cats, jeeps and video games. Henry was known for his radiating smile, sense of humor and his memory will be held close in everyone’s heart.
Henry was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Daniel C. Olson; his maternal grandparents, Anne Homan Maye and Henry W. Ettinger; his uncle, Henry D. Ettinger; and his aunt, Diana Ettinger Decker.
Survivors include his parents, Jeffrey D. and Sarae A. Olson; his sisters, Elisabeth Anne and Abigayle Sarae; his paternal grandmother, Nancy Olson; his aunts and uncles, Daniel and Colleen Olson, Lisa and John Hendley, Rachel Ettinger and Juan Prado. He is also survived by his cousins, Laura Hendley, Catherine Prado, Justin and Adam Ettinger Decker, Ali and Kenny Hopkins and their daughter, Lucy; his special godmother, Donna Bisbee; along with many more aunts, uncles, cousins; his beloved pets, Sonic, Grover, Miya and Mayzie; and all his loving friends.
Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home and burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Donations may be made to Henry D. Olson, Memorial Theater Scholarship Fund at Queensbury High School.
For those who wish to leave a condolence may do so by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.