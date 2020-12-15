BACON HILL—Henry Cramer Peck II, 84, a former resident of Bacon Hill, NY, died peacefully on December 11 at the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hoosick Fall, NY. Born April 4, 1936 in Colonie, NY, he was the son of the late George Harold and Ruth Van Patten Peck of Bacon Hill, NY. He was one of sixteen grandchildren of Henry Cramer Peck, after whom he was named. He worked on his parents’ Peckhurst Registered Guernsey Farm in Bacon Hill, and retired from the Scott Paper Company after 30 years of service. He greatly enjoyed dancing at various local dance halls, working on home projects, and attending church. He graduated from Schuylerville High School in 1956, where his 6’4” height made him a Black Horses’ basketball star. In 1958, he graduated from Cobleskill Ag College, where his parents met and graduated in 1927. Henry descends from early immigrants to this country, going back to at least three passengers on the Mayflower. His earliest Peck ancestors arrived from Hingham, Norfolk, England to Hingham, Plymouth, MA, in 1638.