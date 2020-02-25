June 12, 1925 — Feb. 22, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Henry Christian Sander passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home on Glen Lake at the age of 94.

He was born on June 12, 1925 in Germany and came to Montreal, Canada at age five with his family.

He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as a navigator at age 19 and left after the end of World War II.

Through relatives, he met Helen Leyendecker and they were married July 7, 1945. He then worked for Canadian General Electric. They moved to New Jersey in 1951 and finally settled on Glen Lake in 1975. He then got the chance to work for Glens Falls Electric Supply and was there for 17 years.

Henry was a member of the Queensbury United Methodist Church and was an avid swimmer at the local YMCA.

Henry always wanted to live on Glen Lake and did so happily for more than 40 years. Together, he and Helen raised four sons, and had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Carolina and Otto Sander, and is survived by one brother, Charles Sander of La Mesa, California.