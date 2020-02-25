Henry Christian Sander
June 12, 1925 — Feb. 22, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Henry Christian Sander passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home on Glen Lake at the age of 94.

He was born on June 12, 1925 in Germany and came to Montreal, Canada at age five with his family.

He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force as a navigator at age 19 and left after the end of World War II.

Through relatives, he met Helen Leyendecker and they were married July 7, 1945. He then worked for Canadian General Electric. They moved to New Jersey in 1951 and finally settled on Glen Lake in 1975. He then got the chance to work for Glens Falls Electric Supply and was there for 17 years.

Henry was a member of the Queensbury United Methodist Church and was an avid swimmer at the local YMCA.

Henry always wanted to live on Glen Lake and did so happily for more than 40 years. Together, he and Helen raised four sons, and had 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents, Carolina and Otto Sander, and is survived by one brother, Charles Sander of La Mesa, California.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Helen; four sons, Richard, retired United States Air Force (USAF) Lt. Col, and his wife, Pat, of Atlanta, Georgia, Paul, principal scientist at the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory and retired Air National Guard Major, of Glenville, Henry Jr. retired professor of accounting from University of California Santa Barbara, and his wife, Sophia, of Santa Barbara, California, and Christian, USAF Colonel and his wife, Stacia, of Lake George; 11 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a daughter-in-law, Carol.

There will be one hour of visitation from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will immediately follow the visitation at 5 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Mark Bailey officiating.

Burial will take place in the future in Montreal, Canada.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice and the several home health aides who lovingly attended to him for the last several years.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in memory of Henry Sander to the Glens Falls YMCA Aquatic program, 600 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

