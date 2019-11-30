Aug. 6, 1941 — Nov. 25, 2019
CAMBRIDGE — Henry B. Peabody, 78 of Cambridge passed away on Monday Nov. 25, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Henry was a lifelong resident of Cambridge, born on Aug. 6, 1941 to the late Belle and George Peabody Sr. He was the youngest of five children. At an early age he took over the family farm and where he worked up until his death. On June 13, 1964, he married the late Harriet Hewitt, his soulmate. Together they grew the farm and raised a family and became a very prominent figure in the farming community. Besides the farm, Henry trucked cattle to all the local fairs and state fair for other farm families. He could always be found the week of the fair in barn No. 6 smiling and talking about how well his grandkids did showing cows and goats. In most recent years, Henry enjoyed going to sporting events cheering on his grandkids. Henry enjoyed traveling to see friends and family in Pennsylvania, California and Hawaii. No matter where he went, he would know someone and if he didn’t, he would just start talking and become friends.
He is survived by his children, Anna (Jim) Schworm, Charles Peabody, John (Ruth) Peabody, and Cindy (Larry) Casavant; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a brother, Charles Peabody; his brother-in-law, David (Sandy); his sister-in-law, Carol Peabody; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.
A private burial will be held at Meadowlawn Cemetery in Petersburgh. A celebration of life will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Captain Maxson American Legion in Cambridge. For those wishing to remember Henry in a special way, the family suggests memorial donations be made to a charity of your choice.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the Peabody family.
