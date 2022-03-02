Nov. 28, 1941—Feb. 27, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Henry A. Suckman, 80, a resident of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1941 in Glens Falls and was the son of the late Carl and Elayne (Elkis) Suckman.

Mr. Suckman graduated in 1959 from Glens Falls High School. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and received an honorable discharge in 1966. During his service, he was assigned to the USS Lexington at Pensacola, FL.

He retired from General Electric in Hudson Falls and Fort Edward after many years of dedicated service.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping and hockey.

Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Barry Suckman; his sister-in-law, Linda Suckman and his grandson, Cameron Suckman.

Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Hazel M. (Sharp) Suckman of Hudson Falls; his two sons: Scott (Irene) Suckman of Hudson Falls, Kirk (Randee) Suckman of South Glens Falls; his daughter, Carla Suckman of Hudson Falls; his grandchildren: Elizabeth, Olivia, Andy, Megyn and Mason; one great-granddaughter, Emily; and his brother, Robert Suckman of Glens Falls. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours scheduled.

Burial will take place at a later date at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of his name may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 50 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting, www.sbfuneralhome.com.