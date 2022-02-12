Henry A. Hall, Sr.
May 25, 1941—Jan. 26, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — On Jan. 26, 2022, Henry A. Hall, Sr., passed peacefully at home with his family by his side.
Henry was a successful businessman, working for Rexair for the past 35 plus years of his career. Henry loved the outdoors, hunting with his sons, horseback riding, bowling, family, and life. Henry’s positivity and smile would light up any room. He especially loved karaoke. Henry was particularly gifted at singing Sinatra, and his rendition of “My Way,” his personal anthem, was enjoyed by many.
He is survived by his children: Henry Hall, Jr. (Yvonne), Sue Obercon (Jim), Kathy Hall-Grigalus (Gary), Tim Hall (Ashley), Alan Hall (Tana), Kelly Snyder (Christopher), Sean Hall and 12 grandchildren. Henry is also survived by his brother, Roland Hall (Karen); sister, Trudy Kelly (Phil) and several nieces and nephews.
Henry is predeceased by his parents: Stanley Bertrum Hall, Sr. and Louella Marion Breault Hall; his brother, Stanley Hall and sister, Nancy Villano.
