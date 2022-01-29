July 12, 1963—Jan. 28, 2022

GRANVILLE — Henry A. Croff, 58, of Granville, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at his residence following a long illness.

Born July 12, 1963 in Cambridge, he was the son of the late Raymond and Patricia (Plant) Croff.

Henry worked at JK Adams in Dorset, VT for many years until he became ill. He had a passion for hunting and being outside in the woods. Henry enjoyed teaching his son Ethan about hunting and fishing. He also loved taking trips to Foxwoods Casino with his family and friends.

Henry was married to Nicole (Wilkins) Croff for twenty-three years and the happiest moment in his life was when he became a father to Ethan almost eleven years ago. Henry and Nicole enjoyed traveling to the ocean as much as possible and enjoying the fresh seafood.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Dale R. Croff; nieces, Courtney Croff and Rebecca Mead Lessard.

Henry is survived by his wife, Nicole (Wilkins) Croff; his son, Ethan Croff; sisters: Brenda (Ron) Ryan of Pawlet, VT, Deborah (Mike) Mead of Granville and Andrea (Bill) Filer of Salem; mother and father-in-law, Barbara and Joe Wilkins of Salem; brothers-in-law: Eric Wilkins of Cambridge, Ashton (Maureen) Wilkins of Albany and Scott (Lilly) Wilkins of Oklahoma City, OK; best friend who was like a brother to him, Matt Davis of Whitehall; special friends: Gene and Diane Olanyk of Wilmington, VT; special cousins: Michael and Janis Gebron of Weymouth, MA; and also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours are Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at the New Life Christian Church, 2 South Union St., Cambridge with Pastor Eric Hartwell officiating.

All visitors are asked to please wear a facial covering or face mask while attending all services.

Memorial contributions in memory of Henry may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad, PO Box 153, Granville, NY 12832.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.