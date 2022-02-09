Helyn Claire (Wendell) Normandin

June 28, 1945—Feb. 5, 2022

GLENS FALLS — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mom, Helyn Claire (Wendell) Normandin on Feb. 5, 2022.

Born on June 28, 1945, Helyn was the daughter of Howard and Eva, the eldest of ten children, and the apple of her “Gramma” Gracie’s eye. She was a 1963 graduate of Queensbury High School and a nationally recognized Betty Crocker Homemaker of Tomorrow Scholarship Award recipient.

Helen poured her artistic mind and loving heart into specialty recipes and spent most her life serving delicious dishes to others with an abundance of love and laughter. She operated various restaurants throughout the Lake George Region for many years and then transitioned to operating her own catering business when her youngest son, Georgie was born.

In later years, she could be found at Morse Field, the Moreau Community Center or answering phones for the Girard Brothers at Home Improvement Gallery. She was a 40+ year member of the VFW 2475, supported local theater groups, and donated quietly to the church and countless organizations throughout the community.

She enjoyed traveling and sharing the tales from her many trips, both near and far. She made any outing an adventure. She had well-earned “Bingo Wings”, knew the way to a casino or two, and enjoyed trips to NYC for shows and to the coast for the beaches. She loved holidays up at the farm (always bringing a car full of friends), time on the lake, being on the Schroon River with the Ives Crew, and family picnics in Argyle with the Riley’s.

She brought a smile, her infamous station wagons, a honking horn, and fun wherever she went. She was a joke telling corker, the best hugger, a great listener, and an empathetic friend. She was very proud of her family and loved being a Mom/Mimi/Auntie before all else. She created precious memories that will forever make us laugh.

Helyn was predeceased by her grandparents, Rex, Gracie, Abram, and Alice; parents, Howard and Eva; brother, Skip; sons, Kenny and Timmy; husband, George B Normandin, Jr.; brother-in-law, W. Scott Collins; nephew, Thomas P. Collins; the fun-loving LaPoint sisters; dear friend, Evelyn (as well as many relatives and close friends).

She is survived by her daughter, Tori (Kevin) Riley of Fort Ann; and their family, Chloe-Jayne (Justin), Kakki (Mike), Josh, Mindy (Dan), Meaghan (Matt); and eight grandchildren; son, George B Normandin III (Katharine) of Glens Falls; and their family, Annie, Lucy and Grant; siblings: Dawn Tooke, Bryan Wendell, Melanie Orsini, Jan Wendell, Amber Westcott, Lisa Cormie, Richard Wendell and Kim Singleton; sister-in-law, Janice Collins; many nieces and nephews, including: Jeffrey (Amy) Collins and Pam (Dan) Washburn; several amazing cousins, including Rusty (Shirley) Wendell; Co-pilot in life, Lois “Lo Lo” King; her “Class of 63” girlfriends; the Scarincio and King families; as well as many dear relatives; and family friends who she adored.

Our family would like to thank The Pines in Glens Falls and the Glens Falls Hospital for tenderly caring for our mom. In lieu of flowers, Helyn would welcome you to offer your support to any of the following: St. Mary’s Academy, youth sports, the VFW #2475, an entrepreneurial, trade or culinary tuition assistance opportunity, the Moreau Community Center or the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury with a service beginning at 4 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., family and friends are invited to gather for a Celebration of her Life at the Idle Hour Club in Fort Edward.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.