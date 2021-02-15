QUEENSBURY — Helga Briggs Larson of Queensbury, NY passed on peacefully at her home on February 13, 2021. She was born in Binghamton, NY on March 12, 1925, the daughter of Ralph M. And Helen Swensen Briggs. Helga graduated from Union Endicott High School in Endicott, NY. She and her surviving husband, Robert D. Larson, celebrated 75 years of marriage in August, 2020. She is also survived by her son, David R Larson of Saratoga Springs; son, Buck Larson of Queensbury; six grandchildren: Joshua (Elizabeth), Janet, Rachael (Richard), Sarah (Frank), Morgan (Ben), and Michael (Jackie), and nine great-grandchildren, one sister Marilyn Evans, one brother Eddie Briggs. She is pre-deceased by daughter Linda B Larson as well as three sisters and four brothers.

In 1975 she became involved in doing Christian work and served as chairperson of the Glens Falls-Lake George Christian Women’s Club, and spoke at many of the meetings of this organization throughout New York state. After her husband’s retirement from Met Life, Bob and Helga moved to New Smyrna Beach, Fl where they resided for 20 years. Helga loved sewing and all sorts of artistic endeavors. She was an avid traditional rug hooker, having created well over one hundred beautiful pieces over the years. She was also a wonderful homemaker, a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother, and wife. Helga was much loved by her entire family and she will be greatly missed.