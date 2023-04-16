Oct. 4, 1947—April 8, 2023

GLENS FALLS—Helenmarie Chatterton, 75, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on October 4, 1947, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Moses and Lena (Habshi) Deeb.

Helenmarie graduated from Queensbury High School.

On May 11, 1969, she married the love of her life, Leonard Chatterton at St. George’s Church.

Helenmarie was a lifelong member of St George’s Orthodox in South Glens Falls.

For many years she worked for Verizon as a telephone operator until her retirement in May of 1995.

Helenmarie enjoyed crocheting, crafting, knitting, sewing, sitting on her porch, and reading.

In addition to her parents, Helenmarie was predeceased by her sister, Darlene Deeb and baby grandson, Charles Blake Chatterton-Olmsted.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 54 years, Leonard; her children: John (Tonya) Chatterton, Gene Chatterton and Missy Chatterton; her grandchildren: Johnna-Lynn (Robert) McGarry, Michael Chatterton, Rosalena Chatterton, Domonik (Kyara) Chatterton, Skyelar Olmsted; her brother, Jack (Peggy) Deeb; her sister, Tammy (Timothy) Groom; her nephews: Moses Deeb, Timothy Groom and Jonathan Groom; three great-grandchildren: Courtnee, Tyelar and Evilynn; and several other nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803, Trisagion service will be conducted at 4:00 p.m.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Helenmarie’s memory can be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

For online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.