Helene M. (Zimmer) Furio

Sept. 14, 1948 – Dec. 11, 2022

LAKE LUZERNE — Helene Furion was born in Yonkers, NY, she earned her bachelor’s degree in art education from the State University at New Paltz, with graduate work at Long Island University, C.W. Post Campus.

Helene taught art for 29 years in the Central Islip School District, on Long Island.

She retired in 1999 to marry her best friend and partner, Dan Friebel of Albany. Together they built their dream home in Lake Luzerne on the property owned by her family since the 1950’s.

Helene was a voracious reader, painter, and gardener. She baked the best chocolate chip cookies in Warren County.

She is survived by her husband, Dan; her son, Paul J. Furio; and her stepsons: Derrick and Dan Friebel, Jr.

There will be no calling hours.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

