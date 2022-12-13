Helene M. (Zimmer) Furio

Sept. 14, 1948 – Dec. 11, 2022
LAKE LUZERNE — Helene Furion was born in Yonkers, NY, she earned her bachelor’s degree in art education from the State University at New Paltz, with graduate work at Long Island University, C.W. Post Campus.
Helene taught art for 29 years in the Central Islip School District, on Long Island.
She retired in 1999 to marry her best friend and partner, Dan Friebel of Albany. Together they built their dream home in Lake Luzerne on the property owned by her family since the 1950’s.
Helene was a voracious reader, painter, and gardener. She baked the best chocolate chip cookies in Warren County.
She is survived by her husband, Dan; her son, Paul J. Furio; and her stepsons: Derrick and Dan Friebel, Jr.
There will be no calling hours.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.