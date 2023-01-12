Jan. 8, 1925—Jan. 7, 2023

CLEVERDALE — Helene Elizabeth (Wilson) Horn died peacefully in the comfort of her home on Jan. 7, 2023, knowing the peace of God and the love of her family.

Helene was born on Jan. 8, 1925, in Nashville, TN, to Dr. Marion C. Wilson of Boonshill, TN, and Frances (Weaver) Wilson of Lake George, NY.

She was predeceased by her son, Randolph Wilson Horn, her daughter, Bonnie Lauren Horn, and her sister, Mary Frances Wilson Sharp.

Helene resided in Miami, FL, and graduated from Miami Senior High School. She attended the University of Alabama and University of Miami and received her bachelor of arts degree from the University of California at Santa Barbara graduating with Highest Honors. She was affiliated with Sigma Xi National Scientific Fraternity and Kappa Delta Pi, an honorary educational fraternity, and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega at the University of Alabama.

She received her master of science degree in education from SUNY Plattsburgh and did additional work at the College of St. Rose and SUNY Albany to obtain certification in special education and reading. She taught fourth grade and special education and served as the Reading Coordinator at Lake George Elementary School.

For 70 years, Helene was a member of Caldwell Presbyterian Church serving as Elder and Trustee, and was also a 35-year member of the Lake George Business and Professional Women’s Club. She served as a board member of the Lake George Scholarship Association and was one of the organizers of the Lake George Youth Commission. Helene was a charter member of the Lake George Center, Inc., a youth services organization that served young people in our area for 35 years. She served as a Sunday School teacher at Caldwell Church as well as a Cub Scout leader. Helene organized and ran the Eat-Aloners Club, a once-a-month dinner out for seniors for over 25 years and established a volunteer drivers service to provide transportation for area seniors that operated for 26 years. In 2000, she started the Lake George Community Christmas Day dinner for individuals that were alone on Christmas Day and in need of a Christmas dinner.

Helene was active in business in Lake George as a partner with her husband in the miniature golf course, Around the World, Inc., and with her son at Zachary’s of Lake George.

She was elected Woman of the Year by the Lake George BPW, awarded Citizen of the Year by the Village of Lake George, named Volunteer of the Year by the Voluntary Action Center, awarded a lifetime PTA Award, and in 2012 was presented the Liberty Bell Award by the Warren County Bar Association.

Helene enjoyed playing golf and bridge and was an avid reader, especially of nonfiction.

Helene is survived by her daughter, Karen Elizabeth Horn Azer; and her special granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Azer (Ryan Labruzzo), of Lake George. Also surviving her are special nieces: Deborah Louise Sharp and Kathryn Susanne Sharp of Weaverville, NC; a sister, Barbara Dawn Wilson Poorbaugh of Orlando, FL; granddaughters: Sarah Noble Persons of Simsbury, CT and Pamela Louise DiGesare of Tonawanda, NY; a niece, Stacy Poorbaugh Bogert of Orlando; nephew, Steven Poorbaugh of Indian Harbour Beach, FL; great-grandchildren: Piper DeLo and Cameron DeLo of Washington, DC, Samuel John DiGesare, of Tonawanda, NY; special cousins: Pamela L. Parrott and Alex Parrott, both of Lake George; and special family friends: Danny Vanichanan of San Bruno, CA, and Brian Schoeffler of Carefree, AZ.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will take place at Caldwell Presbyterian Church later in the spring with a reception to follow.

Donations may be made to Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY, 12845, or to the Rural and Migrant Ministry, Inc., PO Box 4757, Poughkeepsie, NY 12602.

Arrangements are under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

