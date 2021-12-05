April 3, 1923—Dec. 2, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Helena Frances (Noonan) Cooper, 98, passed away on Thursday Dec. 2, 2021, at the Home of the Good Shepherd in South Glens Falls.

Born on April 3, 1923 in Glens Falls, NY, she was the only child of the late J. Edward and Mary Louise (Hoag) Noonan.

She attended St. Alphonsus School and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1941.

Helena married Edward Cooper on Oct. 25, 1942. He died in 1995 after 53 years of marriage.

She worked as a secretary at Imperial Wallpaper Co. before starting her family. Her husband was in the paper industry; hence, they lived in Hudson Falls for eleven years before moving to Alabama, then Arkansas and finally Massachusetts. After her husband retired, they returned to Glens Falls.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, where she was a Lector and Eucharistic Minister. She was an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary. Helena also volunteered at the Pines Nursing Home, and was a member of the Glens Falls Senior Citizens. Wherever she lived, she was a Catechist.

Helena enjoyed ceramics in her younger years and word puzzles. She most enjoyed visits with her family, as they were most important to her.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Robert in 1986 and son-in-law Michael Powers in 2008.

Helena is survived by her children: Anne Powers of Glens Falls, Nancy (Joseph) Yablonski of Greenfield, MA, Edward (Kat) Cooper of Prescott, AZ, and Richard (Meg) Cooper of South Deerfield, MA. She also leaves ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several cousins.

Funeral services will be held at a later date to be announced at St. Mary’s Church.

Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls privately for the family.

Donations can be made in Helena’s name to Glens Falls Meals on Wheels.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.