June 21, 1922 — June 3, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — Helen (Zolnowski) McCann, 96, formerly of Jasper Street, died peacefully on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility in Fort Edward.
Born on June 21, 1922 in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Zolnowski.
Following graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Helen enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. She was very proud to have served her country during World War II. After her honorable discharge, Helen continued her education at Katherine Gibbs School in Boston, Massachusetts.
On Oct. 29, 1949, she married Paul T. McCann at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls. He passed away on July 15, 1998, after 48 wonderful years of marriage.
Helen loved working alongside her husband at McCann’s Pharmacy in Hudson Falls, where she ran the show.
She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
She was a master bridge player and played well into her 80s. Helen was happiest spending summers at her cottage on Hadlock.
Besides her parents and husband, Helen was predeceased by her infant son, James; and her sisters, Estelle Francato, Genevieve Garrant and Ethel Bubbins; her nephews, Joseph McCann and Rodney Bobbins; and her great-niece, Marcia Francato Perrin.
Survivors include her children, Kathleen McCann of Hudson Falls, Dr. Thomas McCann and his wife, Sharon, of Orchard Park and Richard McCann and Brian McCann, both of Hudson Falls; her grandchildren, Robert Doty, Adam Doty, Christopher McCann, Aaron McCann, Jason McCann, Laura Campbell, Matthew McCann and Kara Devine; 15 great-grandchildren; her special niece, Ann Marie Francato; and several other nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church on the park in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
The family would like to thank Dr. Gara and the staff on D Wing at Fort Hudson for the wonderful care given to Helen during her stay.
Donations in Helen’s memory may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation, A Taste For Life, Elm & Carlton Streets, Buffalo, NY 14263.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
