QUEENSBURY — Helen Viele passed away peacefully, on Nov. 18, 2022.

The sixth of fourteen children, of Joseph Murphy and Katherine (Carroll) Murphy. She resided with Kitty and Jerry Caan and George and Helen Shaw.

She was predeceased by her husband, Carl, of 58 years, in 2013, as well as her brothers: Frank, Bill, Jim, Don, Dick, Jack and Tom; and sisters: Mary LaNoir, Joan O’Malley, Ann Mosher and Infant Alice.

Survivors include daughters: Karen (Steve) Saunders, Lynda Viele (Bruce Williams), Diane Morris (Bob Higgns), Janet (Bob) Hulsebosch; Grandchildren, Adriane (Matt) Jones, Teresa Morris, Eric Morris, Garrett (Kalinn) Saunders, Renae (David) Blumfield, Joseph (Brittany) Hulsebosch, Julie (Walter Breese) Hulsebosch. Twin great grandchildren: Lilian and Mason Jones; her sister, Carole Murphy and brother, Jerry Murphy.

No calling hours will be held.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022 at The Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

A private burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their thanks and gratitude to the caring staff at The Home of The Good Shepard in Wilton, and Hospice of Saratoga.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com