MIDDLEBURY, VT—Helen Toomey-Covey, 64, of Middlebury, VT, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loved ones at her home on Feb. 4, 2023.
Calling hours will take place from 5-7 p.m. on Feb. 17, 2023 at Sanderson Funeral Home, in Middlebury. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2023, at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, in Middlebury, with a celebration of life to follow at the Middlebury College Kirk Alumni Center.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Helen’s memory to Addison County Home Health and Hospice or Elderly Services, Inc.
To view Helen’s full obituary and send on-line condolences please visit www.sandersonfuneralservice.com.
