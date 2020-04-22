Helen Scoville

The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Helen’s primary care physician, Dr. Gerard Abess and the staff at Irongate Family Practice and to the PCAs from the Fort Hudson Health System for making it possible for Helen to live at home during her final years. We would also like to thank the very caring and compassionate doctors, PA and nurses on 3 North and Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital who cared for our mom in her last days. Our family will be forever grateful to the nurses for helping our family to see and speak with our mom via FaceTime. As quoted by Helen’s granddaughter Mikayla, “Grandma, we will sure miss you. You will always be loved, remembered, and cherished beyond words.”