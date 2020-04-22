Dec. 2, 1924 — March 27, 2020
LAKE GEORGE/MOREAU — Our loving and devoted mother passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Helen Scoville was born Dec. 2, 1924 at her family homestead, Weldon Grove, on the Old Military road in Lake George, New York. She was the daughter of the late Doctor Charles F.W. Horn and Helen Montanye (Barratt) Horn.
Helen attended Lake George High School.
During World War II, Helen was an aircraft parts inspector working first at the Monroe Calculating Machine Co. in Orange, New Jersey which was converted to military airplane manufacturing. Later, at Hendricks Field air base in Sebring, Florida she inspected the landing gear and the cowling flaps that cooled the engines on B-17 and B-24 bombers.
Helen married Francis F. Scoville of Lake George, New York on June 9, 1947 at St. Barnabus Lutheran church at Howard Beach, Long Island, New York. Francis was a U.S. Marine Corps Corporal and World War II combat veteran who served in the South Pacific. Helen and Francis met in grade school at Lake George and were meant to be together for the 58 years they were married.
After the war, Helen worked at several dress factories as a seamstress in College Point, Long Island and Coxsackie, New York. She was a long-time member of the Lake George American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 374 and served as the post historian for 10 years.
Mom loved music, playing the organ, and singing. Helen sang in the choir at the First United Methodist Church, Lake George and enjoyed sewing angel and shepherd costumes for the children’s Christmas pageants. Her favorite hobbies were knitting, crocheting, reading, watching TV game shows, and nearly always winning at checkers.
Helen was immensely proud to receive an honorary high school diploma at age 90 from Lake George High School for her life experiences and her military defense work during World War II.
Helen was a loving and dedicated housewife and mother to their five children, Darlene (Ron) Perry of Bolton Landing, Steven (Dianne) Scoville of Wilton, Susan Scoville of Moreau, Donald (Joanne) Scoville of South Glens Falls and Frederick (Shelley) Scoville of Virginia; seven grandchildren, David (Jessica) Perry of Warrensburg, Dr. Daniel (Jessica) Perry of Glens Falls, Christopher (Tina) Perry of Glens Falls, Mikayla Scoville, Emily (Tyler) Barnette, Marine LCPL Branden (Maria) Scoville, and Alyssa Scoville, all of Virginia; two step-grandchildren, Andrew (Sheena) Derway and Nathaniel (Lesley) Derway; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Evan, Aidan, Abigail, Ava, Kayleigh; and step-great-grandchildren, Eli, Sophia and Alexandria.
Helen was predeceased by her husband, Francis (Frank) Scoville; her brothers, Charles Horn and Frederick Horn; and her cousins, Harry Horn and Robert Horn. Survivors include two brothers, Solon Horn of Desert Hot Springs, California, and Guilford Horn of Westbury, Long Island; and her cousin, Richard Horn of West Virginia.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Helen’s primary care physician, Dr. Gerard Abess and the staff at Irongate Family Practice and to the PCAs from the Fort Hudson Health System for making it possible for Helen to live at home during her final years. We would also like to thank the very caring and compassionate doctors, PA and nurses on 3 North and Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital who cared for our mom in her last days. Our family will be forever grateful to the nurses for helping our family to see and speak with our mom via FaceTime. As quoted by Helen’s granddaughter Mikayla, “Grandma, we will sure miss you. You will always be loved, remembered, and cherished beyond words.”
A private family graveside service was conducted on April 8, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George, NY.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lake George United Methodist Church, 78 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY 12845, or an incredibly special charity of Helen’s, the Pachyonychia Congenita Project, P.O. Box 17850, Holladay, Utah, 84117. Also, Lake George American Legion Post No. 374, Route 9L, Lake George, NY 12845.
To view Helen’s book of memories and to post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY.
