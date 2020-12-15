LAKE GEORGE—Helen S. Jefts of Lake George, NY died peacefully on December 10, 2020. Her family was blessed to be with her in her final weeks, including her very last moments. She was born February 22, 1927 in Brattelboro, VT, the fourth child of Henry Albert Suprenant and Mary Blackwell Suprenant. Shortly after her birth the family moved to Shelburne Falls, MA where Helen grew up and attended school, graduating from Arms Academy near the end of World War II in 1945. In the late 1930s Helen’s father purchased land at Kattskill Bay on Lake George and built a cottage for the family. Every summer thereafter was spent at Lake George. At the end of the last school day the car was packed and the family left for the lake, not to return until the day before school resumed in September. That was the beginning of her lifelong love of Lake George. Following her graduation from Simmons College (now University) in Boston in 1949, she took a job in the advertising department of the Glens Falls Insurance Company so she could still spend summers at her beloved lake. She soon became associate editor of the company magazine, “Now & Then,” which was mailed to all the Glens Falls Insurance offices across the country.