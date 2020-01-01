May 28, 1930 — Dec. 29, 2019
FORT EDWARD — Helen S. (Bruso) Vadnais, 89, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at the Wesley Health Care Nursing Home in Saratoga Springs, surrounded by her loving family.
Born on May 28, 1930, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Kelly) Bruso.
On Oct. 17, 1948, Helen married Hebert Vadnais at St. Joseph Church in Fort Edward. They spent 61 years together until his passing in July of 2010.
Helen worked for C.R. Bard for many years as a catheter assembler. She was also a nurse’s aide at Glens Falls Hospital. Most of all, Helen will be remembered as being a wonderful mother, grandmother and caregiver to all that knew her.
You have free articles remaining.
She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially at Trout Lake where they enjoyed swimming, camping and fishing at Sportsman’s Paradise for the last 45 years. She grew lovely vegetable gardens and canned them in order to share with her family and friends. Helen was an excellent cook and fed everyone who came over to visit. Helen never said no to a pet, and over the years gave a home to dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, fish, ducks, quails, a raccoon, and even a horse that may have made its way to Broadway in Fort Edward. She particularly loved providing a Christmas to everyone in her family and she always made sure to make everyone feel special and loved.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Helen was predeceased by her siblings, Edith Bruso LaVigne, Lorraine Bruso Fox, Dorothy Bruso Jordan, and John Bruso, an infant sister, Sylvia Bruso, as well as her son-in-law, Anthony Benware.
Left to cherish her memory include her children, Diana Geroux (Ken) of Greenwich, Ron Vadnais (Rose) of Whitehall, Denise Pliscofsky (Alex) of Fort Ann, Mary Benware (Dick Dashnaw) of Lyon Mountain, Gary Vadnais of Gansevoort, Cindy Smith of Hudson Falls, and Karen McNutt (Frank Blake) of Fort Edward; her 20 grandchildren, and 36 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.
The Rite of Committal will follow in St. Paul’s Cemetery, Hudson Falls.
For online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.