Helen S. (Bruso) Vadnais

Helen worked for C.R. Bard for many years as a catheter assembler. She was also a nurse’s aide at Glens Falls Hospital. Most of all, Helen will be remembered as being a wonderful mother, grandmother and caregiver to all that knew her.

She was devoted to her family and enjoyed spending time with them, especially at Trout Lake where they enjoyed swimming, camping and fishing at Sportsman’s Paradise for the last 45 years. She grew lovely vegetable gardens and canned them in order to share with her family and friends. Helen was an excellent cook and fed everyone who came over to visit. Helen never said no to a pet, and over the years gave a home to dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, fish, ducks, quails, a raccoon, and even a horse that may have made its way to Broadway in Fort Edward. She particularly loved providing a Christmas to everyone in her family and she always made sure to make everyone feel special and loved.