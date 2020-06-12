× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LAKE GEORGE — Helen Rose (Goodwin) Dowd of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

Helen was born in Queens, the daughter of Edward and Emma Goodwin. She was married to John Peter Dowd for 35 years before his death in 1982. In 1969, John and Helen fulfilled their dream and moved their family from Wantagh to Lake George and operated Westover Lodge for 14 years where they met many lifelong friends.

Helen loved bowling with the Tuesday Matinee Dolls, doing her word puzzles, watching the Price is Right and her weekly shopping and salon day with her sister Eleanor Nelson. They would end their day with their favorite drink, a Sidecar. But, above everything, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family.

Helen was predeceased by her loving husband John, infant daughter Debra, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Johnson, Dorothy (Lou) Deller, Eleanor (Ed) Nelson and Florence (Paul) Jordan and brothers and sisters-in-law Edward (Kay) Goodwin, Raymond Goodwin, Robert Goodwin and George (Sue) Goodwin.

Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Howard and his wife Margaret of Michigan; her sisters-in-law, Janet Goodwin of Queensbury and Norma Goodwin of East Rockaway; and her brother-in-law Joseph Dowd of Nanuet.