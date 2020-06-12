LAKE GEORGE — Helen Rose (Goodwin) Dowd of Lake George, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.
Helen was born in Queens, the daughter of Edward and Emma Goodwin. She was married to John Peter Dowd for 35 years before his death in 1982. In 1969, John and Helen fulfilled their dream and moved their family from Wantagh to Lake George and operated Westover Lodge for 14 years where they met many lifelong friends.
Helen loved bowling with the Tuesday Matinee Dolls, doing her word puzzles, watching the Price is Right and her weekly shopping and salon day with her sister Eleanor Nelson. They would end their day with their favorite drink, a Sidecar. But, above everything, Helen enjoyed spending time with her family.
Helen was predeceased by her loving husband John, infant daughter Debra, her sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Johnson, Dorothy (Lou) Deller, Eleanor (Ed) Nelson and Florence (Paul) Jordan and brothers and sisters-in-law Edward (Kay) Goodwin, Raymond Goodwin, Robert Goodwin and George (Sue) Goodwin.
Left to cherish her memory are her brother, Howard and his wife Margaret of Michigan; her sisters-in-law, Janet Goodwin of Queensbury and Norma Goodwin of East Rockaway; and her brother-in-law Joseph Dowd of Nanuet.
She was the devoted mother of Christine (Dan) Molella, Richard (Michele) Dowd and Shawn (Carly) Dowd. Helen was the adoring grandmother of Jordan (Chris) Horn, Eric Dowd, Joshua Molella, Justin (Amelia) Dowd, Alec Dowd, Christie (Matt) Kuenzel, Nicole (Ryan) Corry and cherished great-grandmother of Elle Horn, Grayson Kuenzel and the three great-grand babies due this year and many nieces and nephews.
Helen will forever be remembered for her strength and devotion to her family and will be missed beyond words.
At Helen’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 10:00 am, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery, Burch Ave., Lake George.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.