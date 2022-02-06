Jan. 6, 1936—Feb. 2, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Helen R. Pechtel, 86, passed away peacefully at Glens Falls Hospital after a long illness with her loving family at her side on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

Born in Rochester, VT Jan. 6, 1936, daughter to Emma Delia and George Henry Lovett.

She graduated from Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1953. Shortly thereafter, she started working at Continental Insurance Company in Glens Falls. After that she worked at G.E. in Fort Edward until she started a family. She married Charles Pechtel on Aug. 14, 1955, then she raised five children in their SGF home together.

After raising her children, she worked at JC Penney in the stock room where she retired in 1998. She later worked at Tanglewood Elementary’s Latch Key Program and ABC Daycare. She was a communicant of South Glens Falls United Methodist Church.

In her younger days she was an avid bowler with the Pioneer Bowlerettes on Tuesday mornings and Friday night Couples League at Pine Lanes. She loved to camp, travel, knit, read and attend as many as she could of her kids and grandkids sporting events. She also enjoyed meeting her classmates for lunch every month before COVID prevented them from gathering. Her door was always open if you wanted to pop in for a visit where you would find her doing jigsaw puzzles or watching her “programs.” She had an atlas in her head and knew how to get anywhere you wanted to go even if she’d never traveled there before. Her favorite restaurant was the Peppermill and we took her there often.

She loved her large family of which she was the matriarch. All family gatherings were held at her house where they were filled with chaos and a lot of love. We called her Mom but to her grands and “adopted” grands, she was called Gramma, Grandmaw, 2Nana3, Gramma Lite Brite and Gramma Helen.

She is survived by her five children: Susan Harrington, Sally (Dave) Pechtel, Chuck (Ellie) Pechtel, Carol (John) LaPoint and Scott (Beth) Pechtel; one brother, Ralph Lovett; several nieces and nephews; seven grandchildren: Renee (Kaleb) Merrill, Ellory Harrington, Nicole (Graham) Robinson, Lindsay (Tyler) Dillman, Danielle (James) Looby, Logan (Maddie) LaPoint and Taylor (Tyler) Pechtel; 15 great-grandchildren: Evelyn, Griffin, Leyna, Lily, Noah, Lucas, Lincoln, Barrett, Charolotte, Asa, Adelyn, Thiessen, Rhona, Satine, and Winston; four special sister-in-laws: Barb Newman, Dolly Hotaling, BettyJean Hathaway and Dianne Lovett.

She is predeceased by her parents; sister, Dorothy Keech; brothers: Harold Lovett, George Lovett, and Howard “Jake” Lovett.

Her last and final wish was to be a part of the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical College. At her request there will be no calling hours, but the family will have a Celebration of her Life at a later date.

Our family wishes to extend a special thank you to Mom’s medical team: Dr. Kelley, Dr. Filion, Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton, and Beth Hutchins. Most recently, Dr. Sean Bain and Dr. Marvin Davidowicz of Glens Falls Hospital; the nurses on T3, especially Brittney, and her final nurse Robert on T2 and everyone at the Dialysis Center in Glens Falls. We appreciate all of you and your care of our Mother.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any contributions be made in her memory to the Moreau Emergency Squad, Inc., 1583 U.S. Rt. 9, Fort Edward, NY 12828 518-793-3011.