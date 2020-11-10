COHOES—Helen R. Boivin, 82, of Chestnut St. entered into eternal life Friday, November 6, 2020 at her residence.

Helen was predeceased by her dear husband and best friend of 56 years, Thomas Boivin. She is survived by her four beloved children: Thomas (Lisa) Boivin, Tracey (Jim) Casey of Cohoes, Paul (Lynn) Boivin of Colonie and Claudine (Adam) Dix of Westfield, NJ. She also leaves five grandchildren who she loved dearly: Jason and Samantha Boivin, Jimmy and Jordan Casey and Kelsey Dix; and three great grandchildren: Solangel, Jeremy and Andre Boivin. She also leaves behind her only sibling, her brother Robert (Iris) Rusiecki, her sister-in-law Jeanne Daley (Jack); and many nieces, nephews and close cousins. In addition to her husband, she is predeceased by her parents Edward and Henrietta Baran Rusiecki.

Helen graduated from Cohoes High School and went to work for the Division of the Budget in the Capitol Building. She also worked for the Corporation Council’s office in the City of Cohoes. Helen ran a Ceramic Studio for a number of years and won many blue ribbons for her work. She was also a Certified Ceramic judge and judged many shows in New York and New England. She was the Administrative Assistant at St. Pius X School in Loudonville for 20 years before her retirement where she made many wonderful, lasting friendships.