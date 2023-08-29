Feb. 3, 1935—Aug. 22, 2023

ARGYLE—Helen (Pfeiffer) Imrie, born February 3, 1935, in Rensselaer, died August 22, 2023, at her residence in Washington Center in Argyle.

Helen led a long and active life. She loved to sing, and was part of many choirs through the years. Her love of flowers and designing carried over to her daughter, Marcie. She was a devout member of The Eastern Star.

She loved her pets, and was a breeder of Pomeranians and borzoi through the years. She spent her later years in life caring for others as an aide with Greater Adirondack Home Health Aides.

Helen was an avid reader and always had a book in tow. She loved to spend time with the family camping, fishing, boating, and cooking wonderful meals. Anyone who knew her called her Mom.

Helen was predeceased by her first husband, George Pfeiffer; second husband, Maurice “Hank” Imrie; her daughter, Marcie; and son, Kenneth.

She is survived by her two sons: Alan and Eric; as well as several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

As per Helen’s wishes, she was cremated and her ashes will be spread accordingly.

There will be no calling hour, and the family will decide on a Celebration of Life at a future date.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish to make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.