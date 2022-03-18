May 6, 1921—March 15, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Helen Perkins, 100, of Jackson Ave., passed away peacefully, Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at her home.

Born on May 6, 1921 in Warrensburg, she was the daughter of the late Herman L. and Gladys (Daly) Steves. She was a 1937 graduate of Warrensburg High School, where at barely 5’ tall, she was a member of the girls’ basketball team.

On October 4, 1952 she married Donald R. Perkins in Warrensburg. Mr. Perkins passed away on July 21, 1995. Together they enjoyed 42 years of marriage.

Helen was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls. Over the years she helped with the church newsletter, played piano in Sunday school classes, and volunteered with the mission sewing group, quilting group, and May Tea.

Her enjoyments included sewing, knitting, baking, and bowling, and she and her husband also enjoyed attending the Adirondack Red Wings games for many years.

She was predeceased by her parents; her husband and a brother, Albert Steves.

Survivors include her children: Nancy (Adrian) McKee of Glen Ellyn, IL, Karen Coda of Alexandria, VA, Susan Perkins of Glens Falls, Alan (Michelle) Perkins of Glens Falls; grandchildren: Evan (Brittany) McKee, Cameron McKee, Renita McKee, Emily Coda, Matthew (Kayleigh) Coda, Michael Perkins, Sean Perkins, Donald Perkins, Erica Perkins; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter.

Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday (today), March 18, 2022 at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Burial will be later this spring in Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

