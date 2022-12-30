July 6, 1940—Dec. 24, 2022

SALEM — Helen Marie Simmons passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Helen loved her life. She loved city and country, her family, church, neighbors, friends. She reached out to life and hung on, but when the end came, she shrugged, smiled, and quietly went “to be with her Lord.” She lived 82-plus years when a month ago she began to believe she would be going home from the hospital. She said: “I’ll be home for Christmas. The house will be fully lit, filled with happy people — family.”

She was born in Lynn, MA on July 6, 1940. Her dad, Forrest Elliott, served in the Merchant Marines. Her mom did her best to raise “Sonny, Jackie, Ann, and Helen.” Life was cherished but difficult; a divorce happened and her mother remarried. Helen went from being “the youngest” to “the oldest.”

A new family began and new sisters, Phyllis and Mary, came along. Peter Aleck provided a new home in Peabody. Often on Saturdays he took Helen to Boston for dance lessons-tap, jazz, and ballet. At a later time, Helen learned of an additional brother, Peter, and an additional sister, also named Helen.

When Helen was 20 years old, she and David Simmons were married, and for nearly 63 years the two loved, learned, laughed, argued, and raised three children: David Peter, Gary Wade, and Mark Edward. There are seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

At 27, Helen agreed that David should study for Christian ministry. And that tells the story. She says she “moved” 12 or more times, always glad to receive what her new life introduced. Most often, her words were, “ ... I love you!” In fact, her last words were “I love you.” Many of us will remember and love Helen Simmons. Helen, we love you!

There will be a private committal, and a mid-April memorial for Helen at United Presbyterian Church in Salem, NY, where David and Helen have attended for over 12 years.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.