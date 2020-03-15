Helen Marie Lovelace Robinson

Helen was born to Harry James Lovelace and Gladys Birdsall Lovelace on Sept. 12, 1930, in Clinton Corners, where she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended elementary school at the one-room schoolhouse. She was a member of the Friends (Quaker) Community in Clinton Corners. She attended Pine Plains Central School, Pine Plains, where she excelled at all subjects and enjoyed playing trumpet in the band. She was valedictorian of the Class of 1947.

It was in Pine Plains where she met the love of her life, Peter Robinson. Helen and Pete were married in 1949 while they both attended college in Albany. Helen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in math and science from SUNY Albany in 1951. After graduation, she and Pete settled in Pine Plains and Helen continued to work on her master’s degree in physics at SUNY Albany; her first child was born just prior to her graduation. Four more children followed soon after, and Helen devoted herself to full-time care of her family. She was an energetic Mom, immersed in helping each of her children to reach their full potential. She nurtured the love of music, math, science and exploration in all of the children she interacted with. Helen’s love of children led her to becoming a Girl Scout leader for 20 years, and a Sunday school teacher for many years. In her free time, she tutored in math and helped many students pass the high school algebra, geometry and trigonometry Regents.