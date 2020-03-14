Sept. 12, 1930 — March 12, 2020
GREENWICH/PINE PLAINS — Helen Marie Lovelace Robinson, 89, succumbed to ALS Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.
Helen was born to Harry James Lovelace and Gladys Birdsall Lovelace on Sept. 12, 1930, in Clinton Corners, New York, where she grew up on her parents’ farm and attended elementary school at the one-room schoolhouse. She was a member of the Friends (Quaker) Community in Clinton Corners. She attended Pine Plains Central School, Pine Plains, New York, where she excelled at all subjects and enjoyed playing trumpet in the band. She was valedictorian of the Class of 1947.
It was in Pine Plains where she met the love of her life, Peter Robinson. Helen and Pete were married in 1949 while they both attended college in Albany. Helen graduated with a bachelor’s degree in math and science from SUNY Albany in 1951. After graduation, she and Pete settled in Pine Plains and Helen continued to work on her master’s degree in physics at SUNY Albany; her first child was born just prior to her graduation. Four more children followed soon after, and Helen devoted herself to full-time care of her family. She was an energetic Mom, immersed in helping each of her children to reach their full potential. She nurtured the love of music, math, science and exploration in all of the children she interacted with. Helen’s love of children led her to becoming a Girl Scout leader for 20 years, and a Sunday school teacher for many years. In her free time, she tutored in math and helped many students pass the high school algebra, geometry and trigonometry Regents.
Later in life, Helen worked at the Pine Plains Pharmacy until she was 77 years old; she loved the social aspect of her work. In her free time she was an active square dancer and loved to knit. She continued to practice and play her trumpet, occasionally with the community band. Helen was an active communicant at the First United Presbyterian Church in Pine Plains and, eventually, the United Church of Greenwich. Helen was proud to live according to the Quaker traditions she learned as a child; she always recognized and respected the better part of humankind in each individual, and strived to solve differences with peaceful and courteous discussion.
In 2007, Helen and Pete moved to Greenwich, New York, to be closer to children and grandchildren. They continued to square dance, to sing with the Moreau Fun Band, and they volunteered at Washington Center. They enjoyed time with family, especially all of the activities of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
When Pete began to suffer the effects of dementia, Helen guided him through; she tenderly kept him safe and happy until he passed away in 2018. After Pete died, Helen moved to Saratoga Springs. Helen could remain cheerful in the face of daunting challenges, and always looked forward to the next music, the next fiddler and the next dance. Helen’s lifelong devotion to the spiritual gave her the strength to face her own surprising diagnosis of ALS with determination; she will forever remain an inspiration to her close family and friends.
Helen was predeceased by her former husband and companion, Peter E. Robinson; her brother; Paul Lovelace; her brothers-in-law, Herbert Robinson II and Gwen Parliman; and her daughter, Susan Robinson and longtime family friend, Marie Ford Conklin.
Helen is survived by her brother, Ralph Lovelace of Los Gatos, California; brother-in-law, Ron (Judy) Parliman of Pine Plains; a sister-in-law, Marge Parliman of Lancaster, Kentucky; children, Herbert (Mei Xie) Robinson III of Newton Highlands, Massachusetts, Diane (Mark Claverie) Robinson of Saratoga Springs, Tim (Jill Skellie) Robinson of Greenwich, Jim (Becky Sandford) Robinson of Glens Falls and unofficial adopted son, Lester Conklin of Patten, Maine; grandchildren, Liv Thygesen, Tellef Thygesen, Genevieve Claverie, Warren Robinson, William Robinson, Cheyenne Robinson and Leah Robinson; great-grandchildren, Julianna Gonzales, Esmeralda Alvarado, Marion Doonen, Owen Wilbur, Eila Robinson, Max Thygesen, Cora Thygesen and Leo Thygesen. She is also survived by nieces, Debora Nearman, Patricia Lovelace, Lynn Parliman Tirey, Lori Ann McGhee and Heather Parliman Oliver; nephews, David Lovelace, Jeff Robinson and Brian Parliman.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Wesley Health Care, the Community Hospice and the ALS Center for their kind and tender care and support during Helen’s illness. In support of medical science, Helen made an anatomical gift of her body to Albany Medical Center for research. A memorial to Helen’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on May 3, at United Church of Greenwich, 37 Salem St., Greenwich, NY 12834 with a reception following in the fellowship hall. Contributions in Helen’s memory may be directed to any of the following of Helen’s favorite charities, United Church of Greenwich, 37 Salem St., Greenwich, NY 12834 or The Community Hospice, 310 South Manning Blvd., Albany NY 12208 or The Wesley Foundation, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or St. Peter’s ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Row, Albany, NY 12205.
