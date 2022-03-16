HERKIMER — Helen Marie Farrell, born in Ticonderoga, NY, known to family as “Aunt Rea,” went to be with her Lord on Feb. 21, 2022. She was 93 years old.

Daughter of Francis Peter Farrell and Helen (Murphy) Farrell, she graduated as valedictorian of the Class of 1946 from Indian Lake Central School, before earning a bachelor of arts degree from the College of New Rochelle in 1950.

Rea studied with the Ursuline Order of Nuns as Mary Timothy before turning to her true vocation as a teacher. As the eldest of 10, Rea was skilled in helping raise children. She earned a master’s degree in education through the ITT program at Albany State, and began her career teaching in Binghamton, NY. She went on to earn a master’s degree in reading instruction from Syracuse University and continued her graduate studies in Oneonta as a pioneer in special education while embarking on a distinguished teaching career beginning in the Poland and West Canada, NY, public school systems. Rea retired after 32 plus years from Herkimer County BOCES in 1986.

She was a faithful member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Herkimer, NY, and actively supported Catholic Charities, including her tireless work providing Thanksgiving dinners for the homeless. Rea’s legacy lives on through the generosity and kindness she offered to those in need, and she remains beloved by family for her thoughtfulness, independence, and wise counsel. She was a lifelong animal lover, whose many cherished Airedale terriers and Siamese cats returned her love and devotion. Rea treasured her years of residency in Herkimer, NY, while also spending many winters in Venice, FL.

Rea is survived by her brother, Francis Brian Farrell, of Indian Lake, NY; three sisters: Joan Miller of Norwalk, CT, Nancy Sargent of North Creek, NY, Margaret Lofthouse of Venice, FL; and several nieces and nephews.

Rea was predeceased by her parents, Francis Peter and Helen (Murphy) Farrell; her brothers: Michael (Mickey); Peter; Patrick; John Timothy; and, sister Sheila Arsenault, along with her dear friend and companion Carlton L. Blitz.

Friends may call Friday, May 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m., May 14, 2022, officiated by Rev. Philip T. Allen, at St. Mary’s Church, Indian Lake.

Committal services will follow at Saint James Cemetery in North Creek, NY.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.