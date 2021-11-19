Aug. 17, 1940—Nov. 17, 2021

GREENWICH — Helen M. Saunders, 81, of Greenwich, passed away Wednesday morning, November 17, 2021, at Saratoga Hospital, with her family by her side.

Born August 17, 1940, in Bennington, VT, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Edna (Greene) Bruso.

Helen was a housewife for many years and then went on to work for Orvis Company as a rod maker and worked a Postmaster in Rupert, VT for 24 years, where she retired from. Family was everything to Helen. She cherished every moment she had with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She also was an active member of Modern Woodmen of America in Wells, VT, since 1989, where she religiously worked bingo most Thursdays and Sundays. She enjoyed camping, bingo, going to the casino, baseball games, Siena Basketball games and game shows. She also enjoyed quality time with three of her grandchildren (Mya, Bryce and Baylor) whom she lived with.

Helen is survived by her children: Brenda Myer and her husband, Philip, of Granville, Wanda Sheldon and her husband, David, of Manchester Center, Vt., Lindy Decker and her husband Jeff, of Hernando, FL, Anna Rumrill and her husband, Allen of Hebron, Patricia Baker and her husband, Phil, of Wallingford, VT, Nancy Greene and her husband, Vince, of Hebron, Eugene Saunders and his companion, Natahsa, of West Pawlet, VT, Brian Saunders and his wife, Kim, of Grove City, PA, and Brad Saunders and his wife, Meghan, of Greenwich. Helen is also survived by Aunt Anne Moffitt of East Arlington, VT, Aunt Nancy Havis of West Moreland. Helen is also survived by 38 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren along with several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen is also predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Ronald E. Saunders; her brother, Francis “Bubby” Bruso; and her granddaughter, Sarah Rumrill.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, in the new section of Evergreen Cemetery in Salem, NY. A reception will be at the Modern Woodmen of America, 61 MWA Loop, Wells, VT following the graveside service.

Memorial contributions in memory of Helen may be made to the Modern Woodmen of America, P.O. Box 648, Wells, VT 05774, The Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834 or Salem Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 360, Salem, NY 12865.

To share a memory of Helen, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., 19 East Broadway, Salem, NY (518) 854-3555.