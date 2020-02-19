Helen M. Mead

Helen graduated from the Bethlehem School District. She met and married Chester G. Mead and together they made their home in Granville where they raised their family. She was a faithful parishioner of the Granville Baptist Church. When she was more active, she used to walk three miles a day, volunteered at Glens Falls Hospital and often helped with Vacation Bible School. She loved doing crafts and sewing. She also enjoyed bowling. Over the years Helen worked at various jobs throughout the area; General Electric, National Catheter, housecleaning and Meals on Wheels. Helen was predeceased by her parents, five brothers and two sisters and her beloved husband, Chester G. Mead. She is survived by her son, Chester and his wife Becky, daughter, Linda Monroe and her fiancé, Rodney Fox. Helen was blessed with five grandchildren, Jedidiah Mead, Jayson Monroe, Sara Anoe, Karrie Monroe and Serena Mead; and two great grandchildren, Emma and Anthony Anoe; as well as many nieces and nephews.