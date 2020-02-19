Helen M. Mead

Nov. 7, 1926 — Feb. 14, 2020
GRANVILLE — Helen Martin Mead, age 93, went home to be with her Lord on Feb. 14, 2020 from the Granville Center in Granville, New York.
She was born on Nov. 7, 1926 in Slingerlands, New York, the daughter of the late Michael and Bessie (Gladding) Martin.
Helen graduated from the Bethlehem School District. She met and married Chester G. Mead and together they made their home in Granville where they raised their family. She was a faithful parishioner of the Granville Baptist Church. When she was more active, she used to walk three miles a day, volunteered at Glens Falls Hospital and often helped with Vacation Bible School. She loved doing crafts and sewing. She also enjoyed bowling. Over the years Helen worked at various jobs throughout the area; General Electric, National Catheter, housecleaning and Meals on Wheels. Helen was predeceased by her parents, five brothers and two sisters and her beloved husband, Chester G. Mead. She is survived by her son, Chester and his wife Becky, daughter, Linda Monroe and her fiancé, Rodney Fox. Helen was blessed with five grandchildren, Jedidiah Mead, Jayson Monroe, Sara Anoe, Karrie Monroe and Serena Mead; and two great grandchildren, Emma and Anthony Anoe; as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the caring staff at Granville Center for their dedication to keeping Helen comfortable during her time there. A special thank you to Ernie Wood for looking in on Helen countless times to comfort her when her family couldn’t be there. And a thank you to friends and family for prayers and visits which brought a great deal of cheer.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the Granville Baptist Church, 23 Quaker St., Granville.
Friends may call from 2 to 3:45 p.m. Following the service there will be a continuation of the celebration of Helen’s life in the Fellowship Hall at the Church. Friends and family are welcomed to bring a dish to pass.
Burial will be in Poultney Cemetery in the spring.
In lieu of flowers the family encourages memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110 or the Alzheimer’s Disease Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, #405, Albany, NY 12205.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville.
