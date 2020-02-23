March 21, 1934 — Feb. 16, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Helen M. “Honey” Morrissey Potter passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at Albany Medical Center with her family by her side.
Born on March 21, 1934 in South Glens Falls, the youngest daughter of Lotta (Barber) and Earl Morrissey. Honey has been predeceased by both her parents and all of her siblings, sisters, Barbara Jayne Rowland, Paula (Polly) Moses; and brothers, John, Charles (Dubby), Paul, and Vernon who was deceased at birth; and her sister-in-law, Grayce, whom she had an incredibly special relationship with. She was also predeceased by her sons-in-law, Mike Polidore and Paul Snyder.
On July 5, 1953 she married Edward H. Potter Jr., they were married 40 years until his passing on June 26, 1994. Together they had five children, all of whom survived Honey, Connie (William) O’Brien and their children Michael Polidore, Dane (Rachel) Polidore, Erin (William) Kurz, Christopher (Christi) O’Brien, Shannon O’Brien (Joe Sharpe), Katie (Austin Sneed) O’Brien; Edward (Susan) Potter and their children Ryan (Regina Tortorella), Adam (Lindsay); Jayne and her late husband Paul Snyder and their children Blake (Michaela Perry) and Brooke; Bryan Potter, and Bruce (Rebecca) Potter and their children Jaxen and Landon; also several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and three sisters-in-law, Susan Potter, Sharon Granger and Karen Potter.
Honey was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, and worked at Paradise Lake Resort during the 50’s and early 60’s. After that she focused on her most valuable position, that of mom. She never missed a ball game and was her children’s biggest fan, even as they went into coaching high school sports, she was always their biggest cheerleader. After her husband passed, she returned to work for the Town of Moreau. Serving as a cashier at the Town Landfill/Transfer station, supervised students in the after school bowling program and most definitely her favorite job ever, serving as crossing guard for the elementary children which she did up until the last day of school this past June.
Honey was a communicant of St. Michael’s church in South Glens Falls. She was a loyal and dedicated member of the Rosary Altar Society for years, and it was Honey’s great honor and pleasure to decorate the church and altar for all special occasions. She also volunteered working Bingo at St. Michael’s. Honey was famously known for her sharp dress appearance and her incredibly kind heart. It has always been her strong faith in God that has guided her.
Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 25, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St., South Glens Falls.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls with the Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place in the spring in St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.
The family requests any donations be made in her name to Strength in Numbers, c/o Jayne Snyder, 4 Kimberly Lane, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A 501c3 created in honor of her beloved son-in-law, Paul Snyder, enabling the family to create gifts of joy for those suffering from illness and tragedy. To view Honey’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
