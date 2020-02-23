Helen M. "Honey" Morrissey Potter

Honey was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, and worked at Paradise Lake Resort during the 50’s and early 60’s. After that she focused on her most valuable position, that of mom. She never missed a ball game and was her children’s biggest fan, even as they went into coaching high school sports, she was always their biggest cheerleader. After her husband passed, she returned to work for the Town of Moreau. Serving as a cashier at the Town Landfill/Transfer station, supervised students in the after school bowling program and most definitely her favorite job ever, serving as crossing guard for the elementary children which she did up until the last day of school this past June.